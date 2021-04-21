$86.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $86.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.51 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $108.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $368.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.90 million to $404.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.31 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $454.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,556. The company has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

