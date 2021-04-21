874,939 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 874,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of INT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

