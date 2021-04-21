9,808 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

