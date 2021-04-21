990 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

