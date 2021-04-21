A. Akiva Katz Buys 109,812 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 109,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of CLI opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.