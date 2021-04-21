A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.05 Million

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 734,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

