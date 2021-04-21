A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 5,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

