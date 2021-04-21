Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.09 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $44.08 million and $22.36 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00094917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00649804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.08 or 0.06513933 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,911,618 coins and its circulating supply is 40,351,655 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

