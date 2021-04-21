Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

