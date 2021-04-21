AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

