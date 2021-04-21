ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.