ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

