Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.