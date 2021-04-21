Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

