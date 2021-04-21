Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $33.74.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
