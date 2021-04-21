Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing buyouts and growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, proceeds from which will be utilized for paying down its outstanding debt. However, its debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position is a woe. Lower ROE when compared to the industry is a concern for investors.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

ACHC opened at $60.70 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

