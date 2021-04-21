Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.50. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

