ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,140. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $804.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

