AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0054

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $392,208.20 and $36,175.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

