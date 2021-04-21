Add.xyz Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $56,557.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

