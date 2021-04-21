Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

NYSE WMS opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

