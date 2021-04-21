AdvicePeriod LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvicePeriod LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.0% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

