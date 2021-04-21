AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,841 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 166.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

