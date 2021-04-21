AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.