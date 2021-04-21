AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $181.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

