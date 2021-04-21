AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1,148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 96.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

