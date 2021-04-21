AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 60 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Anthem stock opened at $381.88 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

