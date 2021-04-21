Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEG. HSBC cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

