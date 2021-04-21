Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 461,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

