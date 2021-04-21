Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.74

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.74 and traded as high as C$43.23. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 46,727 shares changing hands.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$759.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.82%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.