Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,691 shares of company stock valued at $183,382. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

