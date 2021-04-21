Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

