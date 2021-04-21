Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFLYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

