Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
ALHC opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
