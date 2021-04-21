Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

