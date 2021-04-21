Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CFO Iain Michael Brown Sells 34,792 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iain Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Iain Michael Brown sold 208 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

