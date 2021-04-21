Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock worth $488,528 over the last three months. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

