Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.48

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.48 and last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 2481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $2,424,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

