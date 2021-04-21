Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 38512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.20 ($1.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a market capitalization of £509.98 million and a PE ratio of 63.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

