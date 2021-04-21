Ally Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

ALLY stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

