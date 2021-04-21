Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,865.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.