Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,625.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,865.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

