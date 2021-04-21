Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATUS stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.57 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.
In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
