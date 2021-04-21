Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.57 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.