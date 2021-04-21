Altus Midstream Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ALTM opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $867.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

