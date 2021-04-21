Aluna.Social 24-Hour Volume Hits $256,859.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $256,859.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

