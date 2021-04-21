Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.