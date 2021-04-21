Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $49.94 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.39 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $227.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,938. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

