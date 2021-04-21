Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Country Trust Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,191.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.
In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
