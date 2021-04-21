Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Country Trust Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,191.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

