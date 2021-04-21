Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

