American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AREC. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

AREC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

