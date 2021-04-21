Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

