Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.