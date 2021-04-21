Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,223 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.21.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.